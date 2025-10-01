Azerbaijan advised to adapt to more extreme weather events
Infrastructure
- 01 October, 2025
- 16:52
Azerbaijan needs to adapt to more extreme weather events, Grimshaw's Head of Sustainability, Paul Toyne, said on the third day of Baku Climate Action Week (BCAW2025), Report informs.
He noted that the world is facing a climate crisis, and there are two key steps that must be taken to address climate change.
"The first is mitigation. We still need to reduce carbon emissions across all sectors. But at the same time, we need to learn to adapt to a changing climate and the more extreme weather events that Azerbaijan will experience. In particular, these are extreme weather events such as heat waves and floods," he added.
