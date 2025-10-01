Ilham Aliyev TRIPP 3rd CIS Games BCAW2025 Climate week INMerge2025 European Political Community Summit
    Ilham Aliyev TRIPP 3rd CIS Games BCAW2025 Climate week INMerge2025 European Political Community Summit

    Azerbaijan advised to adapt to more extreme weather events

    Infrastructure
    • 01 October, 2025
    • 16:52
    Azerbaijan advised to adapt to more extreme weather events

    Azerbaijan needs to adapt to more extreme weather events, Grimshaw's Head of Sustainability, Paul Toyne, said on the third day of Baku Climate Action Week (BCAW2025), Report informs.

    He noted that the world is facing a climate crisis, and there are two key steps that must be taken to address climate change.

    "The first is mitigation. We still need to reduce carbon emissions across all sectors. But at the same time, we need to learn to adapt to a changing climate and the more extreme weather events that Azerbaijan will experience. In particular, these are extreme weather events such as heat waves and floods," he added.

    Paul Toyne Grimshaw Climate week
    Азербайджану рекомендуют адаптироваться к более экстремальным погодным явлениям

    Latest News

    12:48
    Photo

    Azerbaijan represented at New Silk Road forum held in Kazakhstan

    Infrastructure
    12:48
    Photo

    Ilham Aliyev attends opening ceremony of 7th Summit of European Political Community - UPDATED

    Foreign policy
    12:44

    Ilham Aliyev attending opening of plenary session of European Political Community Summit

    Other
    12:29
    Photo

    President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev meets with Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan in Copenhagen - UPDATED

    Foreign policy
    12:28

    Albanian PM hails peace progress between Azerbaijan and Armenia

    Foreign policy
    12:27

    Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders agree to continue contacts

    Foreign policy
    12:19

    Orban: Azerbaijan is EU's 'gold reserve'

    Foreign policy
    12:18
    Photo

    Booby-trap explosive device found in Shusha

    Military
    12:15

    Costa and von der Leyen hail meeting with President Ilham Aliyev as 'constructive'

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed