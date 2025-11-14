Azerbaijan, ADB discuss next phase of urban transport network expansion

Azerbaijan and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) have discussed the next phase of expanding the country"s urban transport network, ADB President Masato Kanda said in a social media post, according to Report.

"Today, I visited Icherisheher Metro Station and met with the Baku Metro leadership to discuss preparations for the next phase of the city"s transit expansion.

Under the Asian Development Bank (ADB) Country Partnership Strategy, we are supporting the Government of Azerbaijan"s plans to modernize metro services, improving digital operations, system efficiency, and network capacity," he said.

Kanda emphasized that these efforts will enhance mobility, strengthen connectivity across Baku, and expand opportunities for people and businesses.

"ADB will continue working alongside our partners to build efficient, inclusive, and future-ready urban transport," he said.

Earlier, ADB approved $700,000 in technical assistance for the project "Decarbonizing Baku Metro: Building Smart and Sustainable Urban Transport for the Future." The bank has also expressed readiness to provide up to $1 billion in financing for the metro"s development as part of a broader $2 billion investment program.

Azerbaijan has been a member of ADB since 1999. During this period, the bank has invested around $5.6 billion in the country: $4.4 billion in the public sector and $1.2 billion in the private sector. The largest shares of investments have been allocated to transport ($1.5 billion) and energy projects ($1.7 billion).

Established in 1966, ADB is headquartered in Manila, Philippines, and has 69 member countries, 50 of which are from the Asia-Pacific region.