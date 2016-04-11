AZAL will launch Ganja-Nakhchivan flights

Baku. 11 April. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) has announced about the launch of regular flights from Ganja to Nakhchivan from May 15.

Report was told in the AZAL press service, direct Ganja-Nakhchivan-Ganja flights will be operated 4 times a week - on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. Departure from Ganja International Airport - at 12:55, arrival at Nakhchivan International Airport - at 14:25. Departure from Nakhchivan - at 15:05, arrival in Ganja - at 16:40.

Flight time is 1.5 hours, which is due to the fact that the flight is operated bypassing the conflict zone and passes over safe territories.

Tariff Council of Azerbaijan, which regulates the cost of passenger traffic in the country, set the price of the ticket in the amount of 60 manat.

The flights will be operated by comfortable Embraer E-190 airplanes.