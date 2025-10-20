Ilham Aliyev National Urban Forum
    Infrastructure
    • 20 October, 2025
    • 08:23
    AZAL plane en route from St. Petersburg to Baku returns to its departure airport

    An Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) aircraft en route to Baku has returned and landed safely at Russia's St. Petersburg Airport, with no injuries, Report informs referring to AZAL press service.

    "For the utmost flight safety, the captain of the Azerbaijan Airlines Airbus A320 operating flight J2-020 from St. Petersburg to Baku made the decision to return and land at Pulkovo Airport due to a technical issue related to the landing gear.

    In full compliance with safety procedures, the crew diligently carried out all necessary actions, including fuel burn-off prior to landing.

    In accordance with established protocols, all emergency and rescue services at St. Petersburg Airport were placed on standby.

    The aircraft landed safely at Pulkovo Airport at 04:43 (GMT+4). During landing, the aircraft slightly veered beyond the runway limits.

    All 155 passengers were promptly and safely evacuated, and no injuries were reported.

    A replacement aircraft has already been dispatched by Azerbaijan Airlines to transport passengers from St. Petersburg to Baku.

    Azerbaijan Airlines expresses its appreciation to passengers for their calmness and understanding, and extends gratitude to Pulkovo Airport services for their professionalism and coordinated efforts," AZAL noted.

    Bakıya uçan AZAL təyyarəsi Sankt-Peterburq aeroportuna geri dönüb
    Самолет AZAL, следовавший из Санкт-Петербурга в Баку, вернулся в аэропорт вылета

