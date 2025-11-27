Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States
    AZAL and Jordanian delegation discuss expansion of cooperation in civil aviation

    Infrastructure
    • 27 November, 2025
    • 16:16
    AZAL and Jordanian delegation discuss expansion of cooperation in civil aviation

    A meeting was held between Samir Rzayev, President of Azerbaijan Airlines, a part of AZCON Holding, and Yazan Alkhadiri, Deputy Minister and Secretary General of Jordan"s Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, Khalid Mohammed Al-Havaldeh, Executive Director for Air Cargo Transportation of "Royal Jordanian Airlines", and Omar Nahar, Ambassador of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan to Azerbaijan, Report informs.

    The meeting was another constructive step in strengthening Azerbaijan–Jordan cooperation in civil aviation. Discussions focused on expanding air connectivity and plans to launch regular flights on the Baku–Amman–Baku route starting in June 2026.

    This initiative will help create more efficient aviation links and further support cooperation between our countries in tourism, business, and cultural exchange.

    It is worth noting that more than 3,000 passengers were served on regular charter flights to Amman between June and September this year.

    Bakı-Əmman-Bakı marşrutu üzrə müntəzəm uçuşların həyata keçirilməsi planı müzakirə olunub
    Азербайджан и Иордания запускают прямое авиасообщение с июня

