During the January–September period of 2026, Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping CJSC (ASCO) recorded a strong upward trend in cargo transport volumes across its dry cargo fleet compared to the same period last year, Report informs, citing ASCO.

Specifically, while dry cargo vessels transported 1,019,065 tons during the first nine months of 2025, this figure grew by 39% in the corresponding period of 2026 to reach 1,415,187 tons.

This growth trajectory was also reflected in last month's performance. In September of this year, 163,090 tons of cargo were transported, representing an increase of 19,975 tons, or 14%, compared to the 143,115 tons carried in the same month last year.

Dry cargo transit operations also registered substantial expansion. In the January–September period of 2026, transit cargo volume reached 1,014,615 tons, compared to 476,192 tons during the same period last year-marking an increase of 538,423 tons, or 113%.