​Architect of Burj Khalifa designs unique 'Green' building for Baku - PHOTO

Baku. 6 January. REPORT.AZ/ Baku is to build a unique 'Green' building called Baku Landmark.

Report informs citing Moscow-Baku, a building has been designed by the renowned American architect Adrian Smith, who had designed Dubai's iconic Burj Khalifa.

The construction will be implemented by DIA Holding, known for their construction of famous Flame Towers and Shahdag Complex.

Baku Landmark complex will be built near Heydar Aliyev Center. It will be built along with housing offices, shops, cafes and gardens. It will be 50 m high, on the top floor penthouses will be constructed.

While designing the facade, the architect turned to the ancient architecture of Baku and created it in the form of the fortress wall.

The uniqueness of the Smith's project is that it will be the first Baku building which meets environmental standards of LEED Platinum.