    Anar Guliyev addresses global housing crisis at Geneva meeting

    Infrastructure
    • 17 January, 2026
    • 13:07
    Anar Guliyev addresses global housing crisis at Geneva meeting

    Chairman of the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture of Azerbaijan and National Coordinator of WUF13 to be held in Baku, Anar Guliyev, has addressed a panel discussion in Geneva dedicated to joint approaches to resolve the global housing crisis, one of the most pressing challenges of modern times, Report informs, citing the committee.

    The panel was held as part of the 35th High-Level Meeting of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center. During the discussion, it was emphasized that climate change, forced displacement and demographic shifts have placed housing at the center of the urban agenda. In this context, Guliyev stressed the importance of viewing housing not as a standalone sector, but as a key pillar of safe, inclusive and sustainable cities and human settlements.

    The committee chairman shared Azerbaijan's experience in the field of affordable housing, as well as the reconstruction efforts in Karabakh and East Zangazur carried out under the Build Back Better principle, including transformative approaches aimed at ensuring the return of the population to their native lands.

    He noted that current housing challenges cannot be addressed by any country alone and underlined the importance of international cooperation. In this regard, Guliyev invited participants to attend the 13th session of the World Urban Forum, scheduled to be held in Baku on May 17–22, 2026.

    Anar Quliyev qlobal mənzil böhranının həllinə dair Azərbaycanın təcrübəsini bölüşüb
    Анар Гулиев представил опыт Азербайджана в контексте решения глобального жилищного кризиса

