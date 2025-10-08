ANAMA to establish mobile base in Hadrut

The Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) plans to establish a mobile base in the Hadrut settlement of the Khojavand district, as well as expand existing bases as part of efforts to clear the country's liberated territories of landmines, Report informs, citing the agency.

The construction work will be carried out by Shamkir Tikinti-18 OJSC.

A total of 1.87 million manats ($1.1 million) will be allocated for this purpose.