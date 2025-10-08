Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States OTS Gabala Summit-2025 Turkic World
    ANAMA to establish mobile base in Hadrut

    Infrastructure
    • 08 October, 2025
    • 09:46
    The Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) plans to establish a mobile base in the Hadrut settlement of the Khojavand district, as well as expand existing bases as part of efforts to clear the country's liberated territories of landmines, Report informs, citing the agency.

    The construction work will be carried out by Shamkir Tikinti-18 OJSC.

    A total of 1.87 million manats ($1.1 million) will be allocated for this purpose.

    Minatəmizləmə Agentliyi Hadrutda mobil baza yaradacaq
    ANAMA создаст мобильную базу в Гадруте

