ANAMA to establish mobile base in Hadrut
Infrastructure
- 08 October, 2025
- 09:46
The Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) plans to establish a mobile base in the Hadrut settlement of the Khojavand district, as well as expand existing bases as part of efforts to clear the country's liberated territories of landmines, Report informs, citing the agency.
The construction work will be carried out by Shamkir Tikinti-18 OJSC.
A total of 1.87 million manats ($1.1 million) will be allocated for this purpose.
Latest News
10:57
Qatar expects from Israel written guarantees for peace in GazaOther countries
10:54
Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia discuss boosting agri-exportsHealth
10:53
Number of Azerbaijanis marrying foreign nationals revealedDomestic policy
10:53
Eleven Pakistan paramilitary troops killed in ambush near Afgan borderOther countries
10:47
Transport minister: Czech Republic closely monitoring development of Zangazur Corridor - INTERVIEWInfrastructure
10:16
Iran's foreign ministry summons European ambassadorsRegion
10:09
Azerbaijani oil price dips below $70Energy
09:52
South Korean ambassador participates in seminar on peace process in South CaucasusForeign policy
09:46