Ambassador: Reconstruction of liberated territories to serve as model for world at WUF13

Azerbaijan, as always, will host the World Urban Forum (WUF13) at the highest level, Soltan Hajiyev, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan to Kenya and the Congo, told journalists on the sidelines of the 3rd National Urban Forum of Azerbaijan (NUFA3), according to Report's correspondent from Khankandi.

"This event is a vivid example of the successful and growing cooperation between Azerbaijan and the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-HABITAT).

This partnership presents a major opportunity and an important platform for promoting Azerbaijan"s advanced urban development practices-especially in the context of the reconstruction of liberated territories. The forum also offers a chance to showcase these achievements to international guests and experts," the ambassador said.

According to him, NUFA3 also served as a preparatory stage for WUF13, which will take place in May 2026 in Baku.

"The World Urban Forum is the largest and most authoritative global event in the fields of urban development, architecture, and planning. Representatives from over 100 countries participate in it. Azerbaijan, as always, will host it at the highest level, reaffirming its international standing.

Following COP29, this forum will be the next major event where the role of cities in combating climate change will be discussed, while also emphasizing the importance of sustainable urban development ahead of COP30 in Brazil," Hajiyev added.