Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup National Urban Forum
    Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup National Urban Forum

    Ambassador: Reconstruction of liberated territories to serve as model for world at WUF13

    Infrastructure
    • 15 October, 2025
    • 14:42
    Ambassador: Reconstruction of liberated territories to serve as model for world at WUF13

    Azerbaijan, as always, will host the World Urban Forum (WUF13) at the highest level, Soltan Hajiyev, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan to Kenya and the Congo, told journalists on the sidelines of the 3rd National Urban Forum of Azerbaijan (NUFA3), according to Report's correspondent from Khankandi.

    "This event is a vivid example of the successful and growing cooperation between Azerbaijan and the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-HABITAT).

    This partnership presents a major opportunity and an important platform for promoting Azerbaijan"s advanced urban development practices-especially in the context of the reconstruction of liberated territories. The forum also offers a chance to showcase these achievements to international guests and experts," the ambassador said.

    According to him, NUFA3 also served as a preparatory stage for WUF13, which will take place in May 2026 in Baku.

    "The World Urban Forum is the largest and most authoritative global event in the fields of urban development, architecture, and planning. Representatives from over 100 countries participate in it. Azerbaijan, as always, will host it at the highest level, reaffirming its international standing.

    Following COP29, this forum will be the next major event where the role of cities in combating climate change will be discussed, while also emphasizing the importance of sustainable urban development ahead of COP30 in Brazil," Hajiyev added.

    3rd National Urban Forum of Azerbaijan (NUFA3) Soltan Hajiyev Khankandi
    Səfir: "Azad edilmiş ərazilərin bərpası WUF13-də dünyaya örnək olacaq"
    Посол: Восстановление освобожденных территорий станет примером для мира на WUF13

    Latest News

    15:39
    Photo

    Moldovan president awards Azerbaijani judoka with Order of Honor

    Diaspora
    15:34

    Syrian interim leader al-Sharaa arrives in Russia — diplomatic source

    Region
    15:28
    Photo

    Anar Baghirov: Steps taken to improve efficiency of justice in Azerbaijan

    Incident
    15:20
    Photo

    Taste of Italy in Baku: Chef Roberto Cerea evokes childhood memories

    Culture
    15:10

    Natural treatment methods from German clinic may be implemented in Shusha

    Tourism
    15:07

    Indonesia oil tanker catches fire, killing 10, local police say

    Other countries
    15:02

    Natig Mammadli: Karabakh's revival is central theme in Azerbaijani media

    Media
    14:58

    Shusha's street and road network to be fully reconstructed in two years

    Infrastructure
    14:52
    Photo

    President Ilham Aliyev received delegation led by OSCE Chairperson-in-Office

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed