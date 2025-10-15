Ambassador: Exclusive infrastructure projects being implemented in Azerbaijan's Karabakh today

Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup
    Infrastructure
    • 15 October, 2025
    • 10:49
    Major and exclusive infrastructure projects are currently being implemented in Karabakh, Belarusian Ambassador Dmitry Pinevich said at the opening of the Azerbaijan-Belarus Business Forum in Baku, Report informs.

    "We see how Karabakh is changing as infrastructure projects are being implemented. The face of Karabakh is changing, cities are being revived," the ambassador said.

    The diplomat recalled the construction of a large agricultural holding in the Aghdam region. "We have a fairly large number of effective projects here in Azerbaijan. Joint projects are also being implemented in Belarus," he noted.

    Pinevich noted with satisfaction that he has visited Karabakh numerous times and personally inspected the restoration work.

    "The major infrastructure projects being implemented in Karabakh are exclusive and strategic. Since my appointment as ambassador, I have been to Karabakh more than five times and have seen the changes," he said.

