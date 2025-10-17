Aircraft of Uzbekistan Airways makes emergency landing at Baku airport
Infrastructure
- 17 October, 2025
- 19:08
The captain of an Uzbekistan Airways aircraft operating the Istanbul–Urgench route requested an emergency landing at Heydar Aliyev International Airport due to a medical issue experienced by one of the passengers on board.
Report informs, citing the airport, that the Airbus A320 aircraft successfully landed at Baku Airport at 17:26 local time.
Immediately after landing, a medical service team was dispatched to the scene and provided the passenger with first aid.
It should be noted that Heydar Aliyev International Airport has the capacity to respond promptly to all emergency and urgent situations and implements procedures in accordance with international standards to ensure passenger safety.
Latest News
19:30
Date of Estonian Foreign Minister's visit to Azerbaijan revealedForeign policy
19:21
Draft state budget for next year submitted to Milli MajlisDomestic policy
19:08
Aircraft of Uzbekistan Airways makes emergency landing at Baku airportInfrastructure
19:03
Photo
Preparations for OIC summit to be held in Azerbaijan next year discussedOther
18:50
Over 150 criminal groups neutralized in Azerbaijan in nine monthsIncident
18:39
Azerbaijan establishes embassy in BahrainForeign policy
18:18
UN World Food Programme increases deliveries to Gaza to 560 tons of food per dayOther countries
18:07
Photo
Concert held in Fuzuli to mark city dayCulture
18:00
Photo