Aircraft of Uzbekistan Airways makes emergency landing at Baku airport

    Infrastructure
    • 17 October, 2025
    • 19:08
    The captain of an Uzbekistan Airways aircraft operating the Istanbul–Urgench route requested an emergency landing at Heydar Aliyev International Airport due to a medical issue experienced by one of the passengers on board.

    Report informs, citing the airport, that the Airbus A320 aircraft successfully landed at Baku Airport at 17:26 local time.

    Immediately after landing, a medical service team was dispatched to the scene and provided the passenger with first aid.

    It should be noted that Heydar Aliyev International Airport has the capacity to respond promptly to all emergency and urgent situations and implements procedures in accordance with international standards to ensure passenger safety.

    İstanbul-Ürgənc reysi ilə uçan təyyarə Bakıda təcili eniş edib
    Самолет Uzbekistan Airways совершил вынужденную посадку в Баку

