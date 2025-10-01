Ilham Aliyev TRIPP 3rd CIS Games BCAW2025 Climate week INMerge2025 European Political Community Summit
    AIIB announces spending directions for Baku Metro loan - EXCLUSIVE

    Infrastructure
    • 01 October, 2025
    • 21:03
    AIIB announces spending directions for Baku Metro loan - EXCLUSIVE

    The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) will finance upgrades to Baku Metro's Green Line in a first phase aimed at realizing its full potential, says Konstantin Limitovsky, AIIB's Chief Investment Officer for Public Sector, Projects, and Corporate Clients (Region 2), in an interview with Report.

    Limitovsky says AIIB is working with Baku Metro and the Government of Azerbaijan under the State Program for Transport Infrastructure Development. "This is not just about building new lines; we fully support the government's efforts to deliver safe and accessible transit for Baku's present and future residents."

    The planned financing is up to $1 billion, backed by state guarantees. In the first phase, the expansion and completion of the Darnagul and Khojahasan depots will increase system capacity and serve more passengers reliably. Investments in air quality, station safety, and the comfort of platforms, ensuring that each journey is inclusive and high-quality. Renovation of several stations on the Green Line to improve comfort and sustainability.

    In a second phase, support will broaden: the Green Line will be extended from Khatai station all the way to Hazi Aslanov, easing congestion and helping transform Baku's urban development into a more sustainable model. Limitovsky emphasized that this is not just about mobility-it also means creating opportunities for the younger generation.

    Read the full interview here.

    AIIB Baku Metro Konstantin Limitovski financing
    AİİB-nin Bakı Metropoliteninə ayıracağı kreditin xərclənmə istiqamətləri açıqlanıb - EKSKLÜZİV
    АБИИ раскрыл направления кредита для Бакинского метрополитена – ЭКСКЛЮЗИВ

