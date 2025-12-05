Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    ADY's operations being reshaped through digital tools

    Infrastructure
    • 05 December, 2025
    • 11:41
    ADY's operations being reshaped through digital tools

    The operations of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC (ADY) are being reshaped through smarter, more integrated digital tools, ADY Chairman Rovshan Rustamov stated during the presentation of the company's decarbonization project, Report informs.

    According to him, ADY has made significant progress in the core part of decarbonization – digitizing operations:

    "That is why ADY's activities are being reshaped through smarter, more integrated digital tools. Our cooperation with the Asian Development Bank (ADB) in digitalization and skills development further strengthens this direction and enables us to implement advanced data-management, asset-management, and traffic-management solutions that reduce costs and emissions while improving safety and reliability."

    Rustamov added that digitalization is also transforming the passenger experience:

    "From online ticket sales and digital identification to smart turnstiles on main lines. All these measures – environmental, technical, and digital – give us confidence that the project we are launching today is not theoretical. It is based on real progress, real opportunities, and real institutional commitment. Our long-term vision is clear: we aim to gradually move toward a carbon-neutral railway system."

    The chairman highlighted that this ambition is directly linked to the outcomes of the ADB–ADY Decarbonization Project: "The feasibility studies and technical assessments we are launching today will also help identify where such broad climate measures can be applied most effectively."

