    ADY: Freight train to Armenia carries nearly 1,000 tons of Kazakh wheat

    Infrastructure
    • 06 November, 2025
    • 11:49
    A freight train transiting through Azerbaijan en route to Armenia is carrying nearly 1,000 tons of wheat from Kazakhstan, Bakhtiyar Hajiyev, Head of the Public Relations Department at Azerbaijan Railways (ADY) CJSC, told journalists, Report informs.

    Report informs Hajiyev noted that, as announced by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev during his state visit to Kazakhstan on October 21, Azerbaijan has lifted long-standing restrictions on cargo transit to Armenia that had been in place since the occupation: "Cargo is now being sent to Armenia via transit through Azerbaijan. Just yesterday, 15 wagons carrying 1,048 tons and 800 kilograms of wheat from Russia were dispatched from Boyuk Kesik station to Armenia. The cargo is routed through Georgia before reaching Armenia."

    He added that the transit of Kazakh grain through Azerbaijan to Armenia has also begun: "On November 5, a shipment of nearly 1,000 tons of wheat in 15 wagons entered Azerbaijan from Kazakhstan. The train is currently at Bilajari station and will continue along the Bilajari–Hajigabul–Boyuk Kesik route before being dispatched from Boyuk Kesik station. Further shipments from both Russia and Kazakhstan to Armenia via Azerbaijan are expected."

    A 15-wagon freight train carrying Kazakh grain to Armenia has departed from Bilajari Railway Station.

