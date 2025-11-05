ADA University hosts Baku Archifest 2025 architectural festival
Infrastructure
- 05 November, 2025
- 20:57
The ADA University hosted the Baku Archifest 2025, a festival dedicated to architecture and urban planning.
According to Report, the event was organized by Design Bureau and Aslı Partners in academic partnership with ADA University's Faculty of Design and Architecture.
This year's festival focused on the theme "Navigating Urbanity," exploring contemporary approaches to urban identity and design.
Renowned architects, urban planners, and young designers from Azerbaijan, Italy, Türkiye, Georgia, Iran, and other countries participated in the event, sharing ideas and experiences.
The festival concluded with a musical program celebrating creativity and collaboration.
