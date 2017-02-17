 Top
    Close photo mode

    Measures will be taken on passengers littering or damaging Baku buses

    Camera records of passengers will be used to determine administrative action

    Baku. 17 February. REPORT.AZ/ BakuBus vehicles are cleaned every day internally and externally after return from duty.

    Report was informed in the company that during last period, besides elements of litter, cleaning personnel also discovers that some seats and other parts of the interior have been scratched, written on or otherwise damaged by passengers.

    Thus, some investigations have been conducted and the persons committing this actions have been identified. Appropriate action on these passengers will be taken in accordance with legislation”, the company told. 

    Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi