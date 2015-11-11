Relative density on Baku roads observed

Baku. 11 November. REPORT.AZ/ The relative movement of vehicles on Baku roads occurred today.

Report was told in the Intellectual Transport Management Center (ITMC).

According to the information, at the moment density is observed on Baku-Sumgayit highway (in front of the Baku International Bus Station, towards the capital), Heydar Aliyev Avenue (towards the center), Yusif Safarov street, Abbasgulu aga Bakikhanov street ("Ganjlik" subway line) and Z.Bunyadov Avenue.