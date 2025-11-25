83rd meeting of CIS Council on Railway Transport gets underway in Baku

The 83rd meeting of the CIS Railway Transport Council has opened in Baku. The meeting focuses on the development of international transportation and tariff policy for 2026, Report informs referring to the Azerbaijan Railways.

The meeting is attended by railway administrations of Azerbaijan, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Georgia, Iran, Armenia, Latvia, Estonia, and Afghanistan, as well as the heads of the Organization for Cooperation between Railways (OSJD), the CIS Executive Committee, and the International Confederation of Railway Workers' Trade Unions.

The participants will review the performance of the CIS railway network for the first nine months of 2025, the formation of freight and container trains for international transportation, the development of international transport corridors, and the tariff policy for international freight transportation for 2026.

The meeting will run until November 26.