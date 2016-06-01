7 new pedestrian crossings to be built in Baku

Baku. 1 June. REPROT.AZ/ New pedestrian crossings will be built in several places in Baku.

Pedestrian crossings which will be built in high traffic areas will be made of metal and reinforced concrete.

Report was informed in the press service of Azeravtoyol OJSC the purpose is to organize smooth movement of vehicles and to help ensure a comfortable and safe Pedestrian crossing.

Initially, the preparation work for construction of 7 passages of this kind are underway.

In 12th km of Baku-Guba-Russia state border highway links the (Khirdalan near the cemetery), 27 and 27.8-km-i (Jeyranbatan settlement), 13th km of Baku-Shamakhi-Yevlakh highway (Sulutepe settlement), 3.5 km of Gala-Pirallahi highway, bridge section of the Sabunchu in Zabrat-Mashtaga highway, Hasan Aliyev Street in front of the building of the Azerbaijan State University of Economics.

In the near future overhead pedestrian crossings consisting of lightweight structures will be built.