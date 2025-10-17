3rd Azerbaijan National Urban Forum wraps up

Ilham Aliyev National Urban Forum
    The 3rd Azerbaijan National Urban Forum (NUFA3), organized by the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture of Azerbaijan in cooperation with the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-HABITAT) under the theme "Towards Climate-Resilient and Healthy Cities: Regional Partnerships and Innovative Solutions," concluded today.

    According to Report, this year the Forum was held in two cities-Khankandi and Baku. About 1,500 participants attended both online and offline, including over 200 delegates from 65 countries. Participants included representatives from government bodies, sister cities, embassies and diplomatic missions, academic institutions, international organizations, the private sector, civil society, and the expert community. The total number of online views reached approximately 1,400.

    The forum featured 10 panel sessions covering key issues such as sustainable urban development, climate change adaptation, inclusive development, and urban recovery. Participants exchanged best practices in areas such as housing, financial and innovative mechanisms, spatial planning, digitalization, cultural heritage preservation, and building healthy urban communities.

    Special attention was paid to the post-conflict recovery model in Azerbaijan. Large-scale projects in the Karabakh and East Zangazur economic regions aim to create safe, sustainable, and comfortable urban environments following the "Building Back Better" principle.

    In collaboration with the National Council of Youth Organizations of Azerbaijan (NAYORA), a session titled "Youth Unity for Future Cities" was held, where young participants exchanged ideas about the future of sustainable cities, innovative approaches, and the active role of youth in these processes.

    A dedicated session addressed housing, directly linked to the concept of the upcoming 13th World Urban Forum (WUF13), which will take place in Baku in 2026 under the motto "Housing for All: Safe and Sustainable Cities and Settlements."

    Speaking at the closing ceremony, Anar Guliyev, Chairman of the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture and National Coordinator for WUF13, noted that NUFA3 marked an important step in strengthening national, regional, and global dialogue on the future of cities, opening a new chapter in international cooperation leading up to the World Urban Forum in Baku.

    In conclusion, Guliyev addressed participants with a symbolic message reflecting the spirit and mission of the Forum:

    "Together, we can build a future where every city is resilient to climate challenges, every community is healthy, and every person is an integral part of their city"s story."

    3rd Azerbaijan National Urban Forum Khankandi Baku
    III Azərbaycan Milli Şəhərsalma Forumu öz işini yekunlaşdırıb
    III Азербайджанский Национальный форум по градостроительству завершил свою работу

