Baku. 30 October. REPORT.AZ/ Initially, transportation of 1 mln passengers and 4 mln tons of cargo planned via Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTK) railway.

Report informs, Georgian prime minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili said at the official opening ceremony of the BTK railway in Baku.

According to Kvirikashvili, this figure will be increased several times in the future: "In the coming years, the volume of cargo carried via this route will reach 20 mln tons while the number of passengers will hit 6 million".

Speaking at the event, Kazakh prime minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev said that BTK will further reduce migration from Europe to Asia: “Over $ 10 bln invested in Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway project. This project will further reduce the distance between Asia and Europe”.