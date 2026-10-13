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    Nakhchivan's industrial output rises 7.2% in January-September

    Industry
    • 13 October, 2026
    • 16:20
    Nakhchivan's industrial output rises 7.2% in January-September

    Industrial output in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic amounted to 411.6 million manats ($242.12 million) in January-September this year.

    The State Statistics Committee of Nakhchivan told Report that the figure was 7.2% higher than in the same period last year.

    Goods accounted for 366.5 million manats ($215.59 million) of industrial output, while services accounted for 45.1 million manats ($26.53 million).

    By sector, 0.2% of industrial output came from mining, 83.6% from manufacturing, 14.5% from the production, distribution and supply of electricity, gas and steam, and 1.7% from water supply, waste treatment and processing.

    In addition, agricultural production in the autonomous republic totaled 318.9 million manats ($187.59 million) over the nine-month period, up 4.7% year-on-year.

    Crop production accounted for 182.7 million manats ($107.47 million), while livestock production amounted to 136.2 million manats ($80.12 million).

    During the reporting period, 5.5 million tons of cargo and 36.1 million passengers were transported in Nakhchivan, representing year-on-year increases of 1% and 0.8%, respectively.

    At the same time, the value of information and communication services in January-August fell 62.1% year-on-year to 10.95 million manats ($6.44 million). The non-state sector accounted for 31.8% of these services.

    The value of paid services provided to the population in the first eight months of the year decreased 7.1% compared with the same period last year to 155.1 million manats ($91.24 million).

    Azerbaijan's economy Nakhchivan industrial production
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