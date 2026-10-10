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    Khankandi's manufacturing output rises 8.6 times in 2025

    Industry
    • 10 October, 2026
    • 16:42
    Khankandi's manufacturing output rises 8.6 times in 2025

    Khankandi produced 9.36 million manats ($5.50 million) worth of manufacturing industry products in 2025, an 8.6-fold increase compared to 2024, Report informs, citing calculations based on data from the State Statistical Committee.

    Of the total manufacturing output, 3.03 million manats ($1.78 million) came from the textile industry, representing a 6.4-fold increase year-on-year.

    Furniture production amounted to 3.02 million manats ($1.78 million), five times higher than in 2024.

    The production of motor vehicles reached 1.61 million manats ($949,000), while electrical equipment manufacturing totaled 1.14 million manats ($673,000). No output was recorded in these two sectors in the previous year.

    Food production amounted to 285,800 manats ($168,000), while clothing manufacturing reached 221,600 manats ($130,000), an increase of 12.3 times compared to 2024.

    Metallurgical production totaled 27,300 manats ($16,100), while machinery and equipment installation and repair services amounted to 15,800 manats ($9,300). No output was recorded in either sector in the previous year.

    Overall, Khankandi produced industrial goods and services worth 9.66 million manats ($5.68 million) in 2025, a 6.6-fold increase compared to 2024.

    The remaining 301,200 manats ($177,000) came from water supply, waste management and treatment, marking a 16.2% decline year-on-year.

    Xankəndidə ötən il emal sənayesinin dəyəri 9 dəfəyə yaxın artıb
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