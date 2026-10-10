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Khankandi produced 9.36 million manats ($5.50 million) worth of manufacturing industry products in 2025, an 8.6-fold increase compared to 2024, Report informs, citing calculations based on data from the State Statistical Committee.

Of the total manufacturing output, 3.03 million manats ($1.78 million) came from the textile industry, representing a 6.4-fold increase year-on-year.

Furniture production amounted to 3.02 million manats ($1.78 million), five times higher than in 2024.

The production of motor vehicles reached 1.61 million manats ($949,000), while electrical equipment manufacturing totaled 1.14 million manats ($673,000). No output was recorded in these two sectors in the previous year.

Food production amounted to 285,800 manats ($168,000), while clothing manufacturing reached 221,600 manats ($130,000), an increase of 12.3 times compared to 2024.

Metallurgical production totaled 27,300 manats ($16,100), while machinery and equipment installation and repair services amounted to 15,800 manats ($9,300). No output was recorded in either sector in the previous year.

Overall, Khankandi produced industrial goods and services worth 9.66 million manats ($5.68 million) in 2025, a 6.6-fold increase compared to 2024.

The remaining 301,200 manats ($177,000) came from water supply, waste management and treatment, marking a 16.2% decline year-on-year.