Industrial parks in Azerbaijan support training of skilled non-oil specialists

Industrial parks established in Azerbaijan serve as important institutional platforms for attracting highly qualified professionals, particularly in non-oil and gas industries, said Deputy Minister of Economy Samad Bashirli during the forum "Investing in Education for Azerbaijan's Sustainable Development," Report informs.

According to Bashirli, enhancing the complexity of the national economy is a key focus in Azerbaijan's development strategy.

"What distinguishes economies from one another is their complexity - the ability to produce goods that require diverse knowledge and skills," he said.

He also highlighted efforts by the Economic Zones Development Agency under the Ministry of Economy. At the Sumgayit Industrial Park, a Vocational Education School operates to train industrial specialists tailored to the needs of local enterprises.

Bashirli further noted the role of the Alat Free Economic Zone, emphasizing that it creates favorable conditions for building modern manufacturing facilities in a landlocked country like Azerbaijan.