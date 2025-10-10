BYD opens massive Brazil plant, its biggest investment outside Asia

Chinese carmaker BYD inaugurated what it describes as its largest electric vehicle plant outside Asia on Thursday, highlighting Brazil's bid to lead South America's shift towards clean mobility while drawing renewed scrutiny of Beijing"s expanding industrial footprint, Report informs referring to the South China Morning Post.

The opening of the vast Camacari complex in Bahia state brought together President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Vice-President Geraldo Alckmin, state and local officials and dozens of industry figures. It coincided with the roll-out of BYD's 14 millionth new energy vehicle, a symbolic milestone for the world's biggest EV manufacturer as it deepens its presence in Latin America.

"Green development is an irreversible global trend," said BYD founder and chairman Wang Chuanfu during the ceremony.

"We are here not just to build cars but to build a future, one that belongs to every Brazilian who chooses cleaner transport."

The new complex, BYD's largest facility outside Asia and the biggest electric vehicle factory in Latin America, represents an investment of R$5.5 billion (US$978 million).

Built on the grounds of a former Ford site, it will begin production with a capacity of 150,000 vehicles per year, expanding to 300,000 in a second stage.

The project is expected to generate more than 20,000 direct and indirect jobs once fully operational. Initial output includes the Song Pro plug-in hybrid SUV, the all-electric Dolphin Mini and the King hybrid sedan.

The company also unveiled a limited-edition Song Pro COP30 model powered by what it says is the world's first plug-in hybrid flex-fuel engine, a technology designed for Brazil's sugar cane-based ethanol market.

Only 30 units will be built, 29 of which will be donated to the United Nations climate summit COP30 in Belem next month. One will go to Lula as a gift to mark the country\s return to large-scale automotive production.