Butter reserves at industrial enterprises in Azerbaijan triple
Industry
- 28 March, 2026
- 16:45
Azerbaijan produced 3,882.9 tons of butter in January-February 2026, Report informs.
According to the State Statistics Committee, this represents a 10% decrease compared to the same period in 2025.
As of March 1, industrial warehouses had 67.3 tons of butter in stock (a threefold increase).
During the reporting period, Azerbaijan manufactured food products worth 937.7 million manats ($551.588 million), an 11.4% increase compared to the previous year.
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