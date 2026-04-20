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    Baku Steel Company at Tube 2026 in Germany

    Industry
    • 20 April, 2026
    • 12:51
    Baku Steel Company at Tube 2026 in Germany

    From 13 to 17 April 2026, the Tube 2026 exhibition, one of the leading international events in the tube industry, was held in Düsseldorf, Germany. Azerbaijan was represented at the exhibition by Baku Steel Company CJSC (hereinafter – BSC) as the country's only national participant.

    As part of the exhibition, the company's delegation held several business meetings with existing and potential customers from the European Union, the United States, Central Asia and the Middle East. Following the discussions, visits by partners to BSC's production facilities were agreed, along with the organization of technical visits to customers' sites in overseas regions. The meetings were significant in expanding the company's export geography and elevating its international business relations to a new level.

    In addition, BSC held meetings with leading equipment manufacturers, where prospective joint projects, long-term supply opportunities and areas of technological cooperation were discussed.

    One of the notable outcomes of the event was BSC's official invitation to join the International Tube Association (ITA). This reflects the company's active presence in international markets, its growing industry standing and its operations in line with global standards.

    The Tube exhibition has been held biennially since 1988. In 2026, more than 1,100 companies from over 40 countries took part, presenting a wide range of solutions for the tube industry.

    In 2024, BSC obtained API (American Petroleum Institute) certification and began exporting tube products manufactured in accordance with this international standard to the United States and European Union markets. This certification confirms that the company's products meet the high-quality and technical requirements of the oil and gas industry and further strengthens its competitiveness in international markets.

    ABOUT THE COMPANY

    Baku Steel Company CJSC is the largest metallurgical enterprise in the South Caucasus and produces high-quality steel products for the construction, infrastructure and industrial sectors.

    For more information: www.bakusteel.com

    Baku Steel Company at Tube 2026 in Germany

    Baku Steel Company at Tube 2026 in Germany
    Baku Steel Company at Tube 2026 in Germany
    Baku Steel Company at Tube 2026 in Germany
    Baku Steel Company at Tube 2026 in Germany
    Baku Steel Company at Tube 2026 in Germany
    Baku Steel Company at Tube 2026 in Germany
    Baku Steel Company at Tube 2026 in Germany
    Baku Steel Company at Tube 2026 in Germany
    Baku Steel Company at Tube 2026 in Germany
    Baku Steel Company at Tube 2026 in Germany
    Baku Steel Company at Tube 2026 in Germany
    Baku Steel Company at Tube 2026 in Germany
    Baku Steel Company at Tube 2026 in Germany
    Baku Steel Company at Tube 2026 in Germany

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    Baku Steel Company на выставке Tube 2026 в Германии

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