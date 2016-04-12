Azerbaijan will mainly export carbamide to Turkey

Baku. 12 April. REPORT.AZ/ Up to date for the project of construction of carbamide plant of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) in Sumgayit to date was spent 320-330 mln. EUR.

Report was told by the Director of carbamide plant, Khayal Jafarov.

Khayal Jafarov noted that these funds were spent on the work carried out with the South Korean company Samsung Engineering. However, large-scale works have not started yet.

According to him, the loan, which is expected to attract from the Korean Eximbank, will be repaid by profits from the sale of products made in the plant: "We expect a high profit. Full refund of investment funds is expected within 7-8 years."

Khayal Jafarov noted that the production capacity of the plant will amount to 650-660 thousand tons per year.

The plant manager said that 2/3 of the production will be exported, the main export market would be Turkey: "The demand in Azerbaijan is estimated at 150-200 thousand tons. This means that 2/3 of the plant's production will be exported. A big role in exports will play Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway. Turkey imports 1.5-1.8 mln. tons of carbamide per year. We plan to supply this market with 450-500 thousand tons of the production per year."