Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Azerbaijan to launch 16 new enterprises in industrial zones

    Industry
    • 24 February, 2026
    • 11:50
    Azerbaijan to launch 16 new enterprises in industrial zones

    In 2026, 16 new enterprises are expected to begin operations in Azerbaijan's industrial zones and the foundations of two more enterprises will be laid, Seymur Adigozalov, Chairman of the Board of the Economic Zones Development Agency (EZDA) under the Economy Ministry, stated at a press conference dedicated to the results of 2025, Report informs.

    He noted that the expansion of industrial zones has been accelerating since the beginning of this year:

    "In January, President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated two enterprises and laid the foundation of an enterprise in the Sumgayit Industrial Park. The President's attention and support for the development of industrial zones once again confirm that this area is a priority in the country's economic policy. The main goal is to turn industrial zones into strategic centers that ensure the long‑term and sustainable development of the national economy. The agency is actively continuing its work in this regard."

    Azerbaijan enterprises industrial zones Economic Zones Development Agency
    Bu il Azərbaycandakı sənaye zonalarında 16 yeni müəssisə fəaliyyətə başlayacaq
    В промзонах Азербайджана в 2026 году откроются 16 новых предприятий

    Latest News

    12:41

    European leaders arrive in Kyiv

    Other countries
    12:34

    Gas prices in Europe fall to $385.6

    Energy
    12:29

    Investment in Aghdam Industrial Park and Araz Valley Economic Zone

    Industry
    12:22

    New working groups on interparliamentary relations created in Azerbaijani parliament

    Milli Majlis
    12:18
    Photo

    Victims of Khojaly genocide commemorated in Azerbaijan's Khankandi

    Domestic policy
    12:13

    Adigozalov: Azerbaijan's industrial zones export to more than 70 countries

    Industry
    12:07

    Azerbaijan switches to electronic diplomas and certificates starting this academic year

    Education and science
    12:03

    Trump's new global tariff comes into effect at 10%

    Other countries
    12:01

    Investments in Azerbaijan's industrial zones reached 7B manats

    Industry
    All News Feed