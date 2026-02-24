Azerbaijan to launch 16 new enterprises in industrial zones

In 2026, 16 new enterprises are expected to begin operations in Azerbaijan's industrial zones and the foundations of two more enterprises will be laid, Seymur Adigozalov, Chairman of the Board of the Economic Zones Development Agency (EZDA) under the Economy Ministry, stated at a press conference dedicated to the results of 2025, Report informs.

He noted that the expansion of industrial zones has been accelerating since the beginning of this year:

"In January, President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated two enterprises and laid the foundation of an enterprise in the Sumgayit Industrial Park. The President's attention and support for the development of industrial zones once again confirm that this area is a priority in the country's economic policy. The main goal is to turn industrial zones into strategic centers that ensure the long‑term and sustainable development of the national economy. The agency is actively continuing its work in this regard."