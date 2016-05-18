 Top
    Azerbaijan sharply increases silver production

    Gold production decreased by 14%

    Baku. 18 May. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan produced 597,1 kg of gold in January-April, 2016. It is by 14,4% less compared to the same period last year.

    Report informs referring to the State Statistical Committee, stocks of finished products amounted to 63,2 kg.

    According to the official statistics, the volume of silver production increased 5,1 times and made 130,1 kg. Stocks of finished products amounted to 13,0 kg.

    In Azerbaijan, gold and silver mined in the framework of the contract such as PSA (production sharing), signed on 21 August 1997.The agreement includes the development of six fields: in Nakhchivan - 1 Gadabay - 2, Kalbajar and Zangilan- 3, which are currently under the Armenian occupation. Azerbaijan's share in the contract is 51%, share of the British company "Anglo Asian Mining Plc." - 49%. First gold production in Gadabay field began in 2009.

