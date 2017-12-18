Azerbaijan produces 85,4 thsd tons of ethylene this year

© Report

Baku. 18 December. REPORT.AZ/ 85,400 tons of ethylene were produced in Azerbaijan in January-November, 2017.

Report informs referring to the State Statistical Committee (SSC), the volume of ethylene production in reporting period was 7.5% less than the same period in 2016.

82.9 thsd tons of polyethylene, 43 thsd tons of propylene (33.6 thsd tons of commodity) were produced during 11 months of 2017.

Polyethylene production in annual comparison decreased by 7.3%, and propylene production by 8% during the reporting period.

As of December 1, this year 0.05 thousand tons of ethylene, 4.6 thousand tons of polyethylene, 3.3 thousand tons of propylene reserve formed in the country.