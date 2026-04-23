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    Anglo Asian Mining hires advisor for two new gold projects in Azerbaijan

    Industry
    • 23 April, 2026
    • 16:31
    Anglo Asian Mining hires advisor for two new gold projects in Azerbaijan

    Anglo Asian Mining, a British mining company specializing in the development of gold deposits in Azerbaijan, plans to engage consultants for the preparation of a feasibility study (FS) for the development of the Kharkhar and Garadag deposits in the country, Report informs, citing Anglo Asian Mining.

    "Anglo Asian Mining continues work on the FS for the Kharkhar and Garadag deposits and plans to engage consultants in the coming weeks," the statement said.

    It was noted that pilot-industrial mining research is being conducted at Garadag. In particular, independent third-party organizations are evaluating the geological and metallurgical characteristics of the deposit in order to ensure the most efficient development.

    "Additionally, planning is underway for tests on the processing of Kharkhar ores using the bio-leaching method for copper," the statement said.

    The company recalled that its strategic development plan envisages its transformation into a mid-tier diversified copper and gold producer by 2030.

    "By that time, copper will be the company's main product, and annual production volume is projected to be approximately 50,000-55,000 tonnes. The company plans to achieve this growth through the commissioning of three new mines at the Kharkhar, Garadag, and Zafar deposits during 2027-2030, in addition to the recently opened Gilar and Damirli mines," the statement noted.

    Production at the Gilar mine began in May 2025, and at Damirli in July 2025.

    Anglo Asian Mining plc is a copper and gold producer in Azerbaijan. A PSA-type contract was signed on August 21, 1997, and envisages the development of six deposits. Under the contract, Azerbaijan's share is 51%, while Anglo Asian Mining Plc. holds a 49% share. Currently, the company holds the right to develop eight contract areas in Azerbaijan.

    Anglo Asian Mining gold production
    "Anglo Asian Mining" Azərbaycanda iki yeni qızıl yatağının işlənməsi üçün məsləhətçi cəlb edir
    Anglo Asian Mining готовит ТЭО для месторождений Хархар и Гарадаг

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