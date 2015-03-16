Afghanistan's Ambassador to Azerbaijan visits Ministry of Economy and Industry

Baku. 16 March. REPORT.AZ/ Economy and Industry Minister Shahin Mustafayev received Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Afghanistan to Azerbaijan Mohammad Taqi Khalili.

Report informs referring to the Ministry, during the meeting, S.Mustafayev noted the opportunities for the expansion of relations and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Afghanistan.

Recalling the visit of Azerbaijani delegation Afghanistan recently, Afghan Ambassador M.T.Khalili underlined the importance of the meeting in terms of the expansion of relations between the two countries. The Ambassador noted that they will continue efforts for the realization of the issues discussed on to the development of relations between Azerbaijan and Afghanistan.

The sides exchanged views on the development of economic cooperation between the two countries, the proposed visit of the Afghanistan's delegation to Azerbaijan and other issues of mutual interest at the meeting.