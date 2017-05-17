Zabit Samedov: Rival offers revenge, it may be considered in future - VIDEO

Baku. 17 May. REPORT.AZ/ "I watched fights of my opponent, he was not weak."

Report informs, kickboxer Zabit Samedov told reporters on his return to Baku after the victory over the Belgian Frederic Muhammad Malik Sinistra.

According to him, 33-year-old Belgian athlete wanted to fight him 2 years ago: "It so happened that this fight was held in Turkey. Everyone wathced it and was aware of the result. Opponent has offered a revenge, his proposal will be considered in future”.

The athlete saying that he will make a choice of location of the battle adding that he has received many proposals: "I would not want fight in Turkey to end like this. I would not want my opponent to be injured, I would like to injure him myself. "

Z. Samedov noted that he will participate in the tournament on August 23, dedicated to Akhmat-Khadzhi Kadyrov's birthday: "I have been taking part there for the last two years."

Notably, Z. Samedov met with the Belgian athlete Muhammad Malik Sinistra on May 14. The meeting was held in Gebze Sports Palace, ended in victory of Zabit Samedov in the second round. The opponent was unable to continue the fight because of a right leg injury, and the referee awarded victory to Zabit Samedov.