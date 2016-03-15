Zabit Samadov given new position in Chechnya - VIDEO

Baku. 15 March. REPORT.AZ/ The K-1 fighter Zabit Samadov will lead Kickboxing Club "Axmata" newly established in Chechnya.

Report informs Chechen President Akhmad Kadyrov said.

He said that invaluable experience of the legendary fighter Zabit Samadov known as "Mauqli" will help to train world-class athletes. Kadyrov announced the appointment of Z Samedov as good news to the public.

The new head of Kickboxing Federation of the Chechen Republic will be Mohmad-Emi- Ahmedov.

Kadyrov said that M. Ahmedov attaches great importance to the sport for many years. Therefore, he expressed confidence that the federation will come to life soon. Deputy chairman of the Federation will be Musa Sixabov.

Notably, the qualifying tournament will be held next month in Chechnya.

Competitions will first be organized in the regions, then in the country level.