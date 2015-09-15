 Top
    World Chess Cup 1/16 final participants will be revealed

    First meeting between two Azerbaijani players ended in the draw

    Baku. 15 September. REPORT.AZ/ Second day of the final stage of 1/32 at World Chess Cup 2015 in Baku will be held today. Report informs 4 Azerbaijani players will participate at this stage.

    Teimour Radjabov will face 4 times Israel champion Ilya Smirin. The couple's first meeting took place in the draw - 0.5: 0.5. Gadir Huseynov's opponent will be Czech David Navara. G. Huseynov defeated his opponent in the first duel (1:0). Rauf Mammadov lost to Karuanaya Fabiano from US in the first game 0: 1. Shahriyar Mammadyarov will play with Chinesese Hou Yifan again. The first meeting ended in the draw.

    Chess "World Cup 2015" was launched with the participation of 128 athletes from 45 countries.

