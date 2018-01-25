Wijk aan Zee: Following the victory Mammadyarov regains leadership

Baku. 25 January. REPORT.AZ/ The tenth round of the Tata Steel Chess Tournament in Wijk aan Zee, Netherlands completed.

Report informs, Shahriyar Mammadyarov representing Azerbaijan in the tournament, gained another victory and scored 7 points. Thus he regained the shared top position.

Mammadyarov defeated Russia's Svidler in the tenth round.

Round 10

Kramnik (Russia) – Matlakov (Russia) 1-0., Svidler (Russia) – Mammadyarov (Azerbaijan) - 0-1., Carlsen (Norway) – So (USA) - 1-0., Jones (England) – Anand (India) – 0:1.,

Played in a draw: Giri (Netherlands) – Karjakin (Russia), Wei, Yi (China)- Caruana (USA)., Hou Yifan (China) – Adhiban (India).

The standing after the 10th round.1-3. Giri, Mammadyarov, Carlsen – 7; 4. Kramnik – 6,5. 5. Anand – 6. 6-7. So, Karjakin – 5,5; 8. Svidler – 4,5; 9-12. Jones, Matlakov, Caruana, Wei, Yi – 4; 13. Adhiban – 2,5; 14. Hou Yifan – 1,5.