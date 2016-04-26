Welcoming ceremony held for Azerbaijani judokas back from European Championship

Baku. 26 April. REPORT.AZ/ The Azerbaijani judokas, which won a set of medals at the European Championship in Kazan, Russia, have returned to Baku.

Report informs, the judokas welcomed by Azerbaijan Judo Federation officials, members of the sports community, a group of reporters and fans at Bina Airport named after Heydar Aliyev.

Different slogans sounded for honor of the judokas.

Notably, at the European Championship, Rustam Orujov (73 kg) has won a gold, Orkhan Safarov (60 kg) silver medal. At team competitions, Azerbaijani team has won a bronze medal for the first time.