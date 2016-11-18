Vitali Rahimov: “I won’t give my medal to anybody”

Baku. 18 November. REPORT.AZ/ “I am shocked. I don’t know what is happening”.

Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestler Vitali Rahimov told Report, commenting on decision of International Olympic Committee (IOC) to deprive him of silver medal won in 2008 Beijing Summer Olympic Games. V. Rahimov said that he has attended National Olympic Committee’s (NOC) office to discuss this issue: “They say they discovered dope in me. Such occasion shocks me after 8 years. How it may happen that they couldn’t find it then, but find know?

V. Rahimov told that they explained the issue to him, but he doesn’t agree with the decision anyway: “World Anti-Doping Agency makes decisions related doping. I met with employees of NOC's anti-doping department. I've passed numerous anti-doping tests. I participated in numerous competitions after 2008. This is very dirty decision. I will give neither my medal, nor my certificate. Because they belong to me. I won them myself. I won’t give them to anybody”.

Olympic medalist in 60kg category told that he will have meeting in Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation: “I don’t know what will happen. But I don’t want to hand over my medal. I have never doped. It is impossible”.

Notably, Vitali Rahimov competed in 60kg category in 2008 Beijing Summer Olympic Games. Re-analysis of his sample has been proven positive for banned Turinabol drug. The wrestler, who ended his carrier, has to hand over his silver medal and diploma. World Wrestling Union will decide on who will be new owner of the medal.