Baku. 9 February. REPORT.AZ/ The name of the first foreign singer to perform at the Grand Prix Formula 1, was announced.

Report informs, the Head of the Baku City Population Marketing and Communications Department, Nigar Arpadarai said.

She added that the well-known British Jamiroquai band will take stage at Baku Crystall Hall. The group will perform on April 29.

Notably, Azerbaijan Grand Prix will start on April 27.