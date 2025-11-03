Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package
    Two-time Olympic marathon champion Eliud Kipchoge is planning to run in Antarctica, according to the International Olympic Committee, Report informs.

    The Kenyan athlete said he wants to take an "extreme" step, which is why he chose to run on the icy continent.

    Kipchoge, 40, won gold medals in the marathon at the 2016 and 2020 Summer Olympic Games.

    İkiqat olimpiya çempionu Antarktidada qaçmağı planlaşdırır

