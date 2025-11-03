Two-time Olympic champion Eliud Kipchoge plans to run in Antarctica
- 03 November, 2025
- 09:59
Two-time Olympic marathon champion Eliud Kipchoge is planning to run in Antarctica, according to the International Olympic Committee, Report informs.
The Kenyan athlete said he wants to take an "extreme" step, which is why he chose to run on the icy continent.
Kipchoge, 40, won gold medals in the marathon at the 2016 and 2020 Summer Olympic Games.
