    Trampoline gymnastics competition kicks off at 3rd CIS Games

    Individual sports
    • 01 October, 2025
    • 19:50
    Trampoline gymnastics competition kicks off at 3rd CIS Games

    The trampoline gymnastics events have begun as part of the 3rd CIS Games, Report informs.

    On the opening day, both women and men competed in qualification rounds in the individual program.

    Azerbaijan's contenders in the women's individual competition include Seljan Mahsudova (who recently broke a world record in Germany), Shafika Humbatova, and Vefa Alisultanova. In the men's events, Azerbaijan is represented by Nijat Mirzayev, Ali Niftaliyev, Maqsud Mahsudov, and Mehdi Aliyev.

    Based on the qualification results, women gymnasts from Azerbaijan, Türkiuye, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Belarus, and Russia advanced to the finals. On the men's side, finalists came from Belarus, Russia, and Azerbaijan.

    In the final round, Azerbaijan will be represented by Seljan Mahsudova in the women's individual event; in the women's team competition by Mahsudova, Humbatova, and Alisultanova; and in the men's competition by Maqsud Mahsudov, Hüseyin Abbasov, and Nijat Mirzayev.

