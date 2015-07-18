Torch of European Youth Olympic Festival delivered in Tbilisi

Baku. 18 July. REPORT.AZ/ Torch of the European Youth Olympic Festival brought to the capital of Georgia. The ceremony of a meeting of the Olympic flame was held at Tbilisi Freedom Square, Report informs referring the Georgian media.

Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili has addressed the participants of the ceremony and called the upcoming festival "the most important event in the life of Georgia and the whole region."

XIII European Youth Olympic Festival will be held in Tbilisi on 26 July to August 1. The event will bring together about 4 thousand athletes of 13-18 years from 49 countries.