Baku. 6 February. REPORT.AZ/ The time of Summer Olympics and Paralympic Games to be held in Paris, France in 2024 unveiled.

Report informs, the official website of the International Paralympic Committee writes.

Olympic Games will be held from July 26 to August 11 and Paralympics from August 28 to September 8.

Notably, 2020 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games will be held in Tokyo, Capital of Japan.