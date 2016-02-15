Ticket prices for Formula 1 Grand Prix of Europe, to be held in Baku increased

Baku. 15 February. REPORT.AZ/ Ticket prices of Formula 1 Grand Prix of Europe, to be held in Baku City Circuit in June this year, have been increased.

Report informs, changes have been made to the official website of the race.

Some period ago, prices for tickets of 'Absheron' Grandstand (3 days) were 472 USD, for 'Icheri Sheher' 294 USD, 'Mugham' 245 USD, 'Giz Galasi' 188 USD, 'Bulvar' 120 USD, general admission areas 19 USD.

At present, tickets for 'Absheron' Grandstand (3 days) increased by 118 USD or 25% and made 590 USD.

Tickets for 'Icheri Sheher' Grandstand increased by 126 USD or 42,86% and made 420 USD.

Tickets for 'Mugham' Grandstand increased by 105 USD or 42,86% and made 350 USD.

Tickets for 'Giz Galasi' Grandstand increased by 102 USD or 54,26% and made 290 USD.

Tickets for 'Bulvar' Grandstand increased by 80 USD or 66,67% and made 200 USD.

Prices for the cheapest general admission areas increased from 19 USD to 89 USD. It means 70 USD or 3,7-fold increase.

Notably, some period ago, Baku City Circuit has declared that it reserves right to make changes to the present ticket prices. Prices of all tickets can be changed according to daily rate of exchange.