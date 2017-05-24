Tbilisi hosts presentation on the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix

© Report.az

Tbilisi. 24 May. REPORT.AZ/ On May 24, Georgian capital Tbilisi has hosted a presentation ceremony on Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Georgia bureau of Report News Agency informs, in the ceremony, Georgian media representatuves and other listeners were broadly informed about Azerbaijan's rich experience in sports, economic opportunities of our country, social and economic development and tourism potential.

Nigar Arpadarai, Head of Marketing and Communications Department of Baku City Circuit (BCC) Operations Company, gave information about the works carried out on organization of Azerbaijan Grand Prix, socio-economic, cultural and tourism opportunities.

Then a video was shown on 2016 races of Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Azerbaijani Ambassador to Georgia Dursun Hasanov attended the presentation ceremony.

Nigar Arpadarai told Report that Formula 1 racing not important event only for Azerbaijan, but also for regional states. Tourists from around the world want to see the capital Baku and regions of the country. They are also interested in neighboring Georgia. We have visited Tbilisi taking it into consideration. Our goal is to provide broad information about Formula 1 to the Georgian media, to inform the population of Georgia.