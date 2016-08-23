SOCAR and Azercell become partners of Baku Chess Olympiad

Baku. 23 August. REPORT.AZ/ Names of the companies, supporting Baku Chess Olympiad, have been announced.

Report was told in the press service of the Olympiad, in total, partnership agreement has been signed with 12 companies in regard with the 42nd World Chess Olympiad. SOCAR and Azercell are also among them.

In addition to expressing satisfaction with supporting the prestigious competition, the partners wished success to the Azerbaijani national teams.

Notably, grand opening ceremony of the Chess Olympiad will be held on September 1. The first round will be played on September 2.