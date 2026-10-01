Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)

    Silk Road Swimming World Cup kicks off in Baku

    Individual sports
    • 01 October, 2026
    • 10:51
    Silk Road Swimming World Cup kicks off in Baku

    The Silk Road Swimming World Cup has begun in Baku.

    According to Report, the competition started with the qualification session.

    The opening ceremony and final session will also take place today.

    More than 200 athletes from 44 countries are competing in the tournament, which is being held at the Baku Aquatics Palace.

    Azerbaijan is represented by Farhad Shirmammadli, Ramal Sadigli, Ramil Valizade, Abdurrahman Rustamov, Said Hamidov, Suleyman Ismayilzada, Yegor Maynitski, Ogtay Huseynov, Amin Orujlu, Anastasiya Gnusina, Mehri Abdurrahmanli, Fatima Alkaramova, Maryam Javadova, Anastasiya Boborykina and Vlastilina Khasyanova.

    The World Cup will conclude on October 3.

    swimming World Cup
    Bakıda üzgüçülük üzrə "İpək Yolu" Dünya Kuboku start götürüb
    В Баку стартовал Кубок мира по плаванию "Шелковый путь"
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