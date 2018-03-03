Saudi Arabia for the first time to host a women’s marathon

Baku. 3 March. REPORT.AZ/ The Holy city of Mecca will host a women’s marathon in April, the first to be held in the history of Saudi Kingdom, Report informs citing the Saudi newspaper Okaz.

Al Wahda Saudi Club will host women’s marathon in Mecca; in its headquarter, according to the Newspaper.

The marathon will be sponsored by the Under Secretary of the General Authority for Sport, President of the Saudi Federation for Community Sports,Princess Rima bint Bandar bin Sultan.

This event comes for the first time in the history of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and it came in the framework of current reformations by the Saudi Crown Prince of Mohammed Bin Salman, who seeks to shift “Mecca” the capital of the Islamic rituals to a centre for various sporting, cultural activities and a platform for full openness to global culture of all kinds.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has announced a vision and plan for his release last year that allowed women to have more freedom, Headed by allow women to drive cars, entering sports stadiums, and opening commercial investments without asking for permission.